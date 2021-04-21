Search Icon

Drawstring Paddle Short

$158.00

Color: Khaki

Size: 

Quantity: 

1
Hybrid shorts that are filled to the hem with thoughtful details

Blending the ruggedness of their Midwestern heritage with a nearly obsessive attention to detail, Relwen creates menswear that lasts. For the season ahead, their lineup takes zero shortcuts in materials and craftsmanship—every stitch serves a purpose, every detail matters. The result is apparel with a casual, put-together vibe that will take you from airport to seaport to the pub up the street in considered, uncomplicated style. The Paddle Short is inspired by a classic military standard issue short, and cut from lightweight shell fabric that can stand up to any summer fun.

  • Strong, durable, and lightweight shell fabric
  • Blend of cotton and nylon for a balance of softness and strength
  • Comfort waistband that’s contoured for a good fit and seamless for no chafing
  • Rear patch pocket and two front slash pockets
  • Swim-friendly mesh pocket bags, stitched through for a clean interior finish
  • Scratch gusset at base of inseam for extra room and mobility
  • Garment-washed to remove shrinkage and add softness
  • 7” inseam hits above the knee
  • Unlined for lightweight comfort and versatility

