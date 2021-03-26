Search Icon

Relwen

Flyweight Flex Short

$158.00

Color: Rhino Grey

Size: 

Quantity: 

1
Free U.S. Shipping
& Free Returns
Ships Today
Order by 6PM UTC

Meticulously-crafted shorts in a lightweight stretch fabric

Blending the ruggedness of their Midwestern heritage with a nearly obsessive attention to detail, Relwen creates menswear that lasts. For the season ahead, their lineup takes zero shortcuts in materials and craftsmanship—every stitch serves a purpose, every detail matters. The result is apparel with a casual, put-together vibe that will take you from airport to seaport to the pub up the street in considered, uncomplicated style. Built from a lightweight stretch fabric, the Flyweight Flex Shorts are patently comfortable while maintaining a stylish, flat-front look that never suggests you just came from the gym.

  • Remarkably comfortable shorts in a casual but classic style
  • Cut from a lightweight, reverse sateen stretch fabric that allows plenty of movement
  • Fabric allows the slimmer body style to maintain a high level of comfort
  • Gusseted climber’s crotch panel
  • Custom black oxidized zipper, snap, and metal button hardware
  • Shaped waistband has a seamless look and a comfortable fit
  • Slant hand pockets
  • Stitched-thru rear pocket bags stay in place
  • 9” inseam hits right at the knee

Easy & Free Returns

More Relwen

Windbreak Blazer

Relwen

Windbreak Blazer$348.00
Windzip Jacket

Relwen

Windzip Jacket$258.00
Windbreak Blazer

Relwen

Windbreak Blazer$348.00
Windzip Jacket

Relwen

Windzip Jacket$258.00
Trop Field Blazer

Relwen

Trop Field Blazer$298.00
Windsurf Hoodie

Relwen

Windsurf Hoodie$178.00
Windzip Jacket - Exclusive

Relwen

Windzip Jacket - Exclusive$258.00
Drawstring Paddle Short

Relwen

Drawstring Paddle Short$158.00
Flyweight Flex Blazer

Relwen

Flyweight Flex Blazer$208.98 $298.00
Airtex Windpant

Relwen

Airtex Windpant$188.00
Drawstring Paddle Short

Relwen

Drawstring Paddle Short$158.00
Windsurf Pocket Crew - Exclusive

Relwen

Windsurf Pocket Crew - Exclusive$138.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2021
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon