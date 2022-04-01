There’s a certain familiarity to Relwen that reminds us of days spent paging through old Sears & Roebuck catalogs, lusting over lever-action rifles, brass compasses, and rugged outerwear. In a way, those things and more have shaped the modern Relwen collection, where classic Americana, a vintage hunting aesthetic, and modern technical upgrades all blend into perfectly considered menswear that will last you for years. They cut their teeth in the open country of the Midwest, and still roost in Columbus, Ohio today. The fields, farms, and hard-working spirit of America’s heartland give them their motto, “be lasting.” So every purposeful seam, pocket and cuff stays true to what drew us to them in the first place: a perfect balance between the heritage of the past and the thoughtful technical details of the future.