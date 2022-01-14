When it comes to the basics we crave for workouts and weekends alike, few names are more coveted than Canada's very own Reigning Champ. Meticulously detailed and proudly Vancouver-made from the best fabrics in the game, every RC selection—from the straightforward slim Sweatpant to the midweight Pullover Hoodie—harkens a simpler, purer era of athletic wear when the greats were measured not by the hype they generated, but by the tireless work ethic that landed 'em on top.