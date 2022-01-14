If you’re like us, you love a good craft beer. But, only 10% of the ingredients used in brewing actually make it to your glass. That means breweries end up with tons of leftover grain that would otherwise go to waste. Thankfully, the good folks at ReGrained have come up with a creative, sustainable, and tasty solution that employs those leftover grains and transform them into finger-licking, protein-packed snack bars. Available in the full-bodied Honey Almond IPA or an invigorating Chocolate Coffee Stout, each one packs a hearty crunch and is tasty enough to sustain you on the mountain. Best of all, these bars are proudly made in San Francisco, and are packaged in compostable plastic, and recycled paperboard. So go ahead, have your beer and eat it too.