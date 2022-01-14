Way back in the 1980s, two brothers from Argentina made their way to the budding mecca of surf culture in California and founded Reef. After thirty years of producing footwear that’s everything surf – they look to dip their toes in different waters with their dressed up RESRV collection. Flooded with premium full- grain leather and distressed, vintage finishes – Reef’s RESRV collection brings the same high quality product to a more inland-friendly, office-ready foot. Their Kudu’s chukka-esque build and distressed leather upper demands equal time on your week to week(end) rotation. While their Walled, featuring molded wax insole, EVA mid sole, and Reef signature wave outsole, are quickly gaining ground as our 9 to 5 favorites. Morphing a beloved beach brand into staple footwear for all-seasons, the RESRV collection proves that no matter what you’re standing in – Reef has got you covered.