Redux’s unique, modern military watches cut through the massive number of military-inspired timepieces already out there to bring something new to the table. Living up to their name — a word with Latin roots that means “revived” — they brought back a tried and true form and fortified it with modern function and materials. The COURG — pronounced courage, named for the universal navigational waypoint outside Washington, DC — is inspired by World War II pilot’s watches and has a super-reliable Seiko automatic movement, seven layers of custom-developed lume paint that glows bright through the night, and a complement of four dial designs to choose from. The case is made from titanium grade 2 — a pure titanium trusted by the United States military in their aeronautical and space exploration applications — which makes it light enough you can wear it all day without feeling it yet durable enough to survive even your toughest outdoor missions.
Bummer. No products are currently available from Redux
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear