Redux’s unique, modern military watches cut through the massive number of military-inspired timepieces already out there to bring something new to the table. Living up to their name — a word with Latin roots that means “revived” — they brought back a tried and true form and fortified it with modern function and materials. The COURG — pronounced courage, named for the universal navigational waypoint outside Washington, DC — is inspired by World War II pilot’s watches and has a super-reliable Seiko automatic movement, seven layers of custom-developed lume paint that glows bright through the night, and a complement of four dial designs to choose from. The case is made from titanium grade 2 — a pure titanium trusted by the United States military in their aeronautical and space exploration applications — which makes it light enough you can wear it all day without feeling it yet durable enough to survive even your toughest outdoor missions.