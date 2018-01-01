Red Wing Heritage

Traveler's Dopp Kit

in Waxed Canvas

Story

The Red Wing traveler dopp kit — built in the USA by the famous bootmaker

With all the toughness their workboots are known for wrapped up in a slick dopp kit, what more could you ask for? This thing will stand up to any trip, expedition, adventure, or escapade you take it on — not to mention taking on a sweet patina along the way. Go ahead, we dare you — we'll boil our shoe and eat it if you can bust this thing.

Features

  • Built with a waxed canvas exterior and heavyweight canvas, both providing high water resistance
  • Sturdy Red Wing leather base and details
  • Opens wide for easy access and packing
  • Brass hardware
  • Loop for hanging in the bathroom
  • Made in USA

Materials

  • Exterior: Waxed canvas
  • Interior: Heavyweight canvas
  • Base and Details: Red Wing Copper Rough and Tough leather
  • Hardware: Brass

Free & Easy Returns

Keep what you like. Send back what you don't. Returnable in original condition before January 31st with free return shipping.

Unreal Customer Service

Have a question? We live and breathe this stuff. Email[email protected]and we'll get back to you ASAP.

The Best Price Guaranteed

Find a better price up to 7 days after your purchase and we'll match it.

More from Red Wing Heritage

Shop All