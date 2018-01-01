Traveler's Dopp Kit

Story
The Red Wing traveler dopp kit — built in the USA by the famous bootmaker
With all the toughness their workboots are known for wrapped up in a slick dopp kit, what more could you ask for? This thing will stand up to any trip, expedition, adventure, or escapade you take it on — not to mention taking on a sweet patina along the way. Go ahead, we dare you — we'll boil our shoe and eat it if you can bust this thing.
Features
- Built with a waxed canvas exterior and heavyweight canvas, both providing high water resistance
- Sturdy Red Wing leather base and details
- Opens wide for easy access and packing
- Brass hardware
- Loop for hanging in the bathroom
- Made in USA
Materials
- Exterior: Waxed canvas
- Interior: Heavyweight canvas
- Base and Details: Red Wing Copper Rough and Tough leather
- Hardware: Brass
