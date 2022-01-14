For over a century, the Red Wing boots has been a mainstay of the American worker, solidifying them as one of the most recognized (and coveted) names in quality boots. Red Wing has carved its name into the American story with tough, dependable footwear for miners, paratroopers, and 9-to-5 warriors. But while a perfectly broken-in pair boasts a comfort-level rivaling the coziest house shoes, sometimes we're a little impatient.





So when we met Red Wing’s latest Wacouta boot, requiring absolutely zero break-in time, our weary feet breathed a sigh of relief. These rugged moccasin boots are built with supple full-grain leather and American-made waxed canvas—delivering a comfortable and strikingly handsome upper. Set on a cushy Vibram Mini-lug outsole for steadfast traction on any terrain, they’ll handily take you beyond work week duties straight into off-the-clock adventures.