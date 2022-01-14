"Baseball, it is said, is only a game. True. And the Grand Canyon is only a hole in Arizona. Not all holes, or games, are created equal.” We couldn’t agree more. Fans of America's pastime deserve more than standard stadium fare. Red Jacket Clothing’s collection of vintage-inspired shirts offers a time-honored way to rep your favorite team. Their signature Uncle Charlie line features a traditional 3-button Henley look, but with a more modern fit and comfortable linen blend. The style hearkens back to the glory days of baseball, a time when names like “Ruth” and “Williams” adorned dirt-covered jerseys, and a ticket cost half as much as a beer does today. So pull on your favorite team’s shirt, grab some peanuts, and watch a home run ball with the same fervor that Caray did, shouting out, “it might be... It could be ... It IS!"