Designed out of necessity, and born from passion, Red Clouds Collective offers leather and canvas goods that serve actual needs — both traditional and modern. They’re a group of creatives, adventurers, and makers from Portland, Oregon, who understand that “useful” is a good term, and should be taken seriously. Red Clouds Collective makes handcrafted, USA-made goods that are built around a purpose, then handsomely manufactured. Take their Goodbook5 (finally back in stock!), which keeps your phone and cards together in one case, without excess bulk in your pocket. But Red Clouds doesn’t stop at hand held gear, they’ve also got a rugged brass-buckled leather handlebar bag that’s tool-ready and biker-approved for all the commuters out there. Each piece is designed by a craftsman that actually uses the product, so you know you’re getting a piece that’ll work, because that’s exactly what it was designed to do.