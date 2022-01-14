Recycling, recycling, recycling. We all know we should do it, we all do do it, but for some reason it still gets kinda complicated — like when your big blue recycling bucket eats up a whole corner of your kitchen, or when the paper bag you MacGyvered into a bin gets a little wet, rips, and releases a torrent of wine bottles and old hummus containers in your apartment’s hallway. So, we made it our mission to find something that’ll lighten your recycling load a bit, and after poking around for a while we found just the thing, the RE.BIN. Plunk one down in your kitchen (or under your desk) and it seems to magically make the habit of recycling easier to get into. How? We’re guessing it’s the combo of its smart size (designed to flawlessly fit in your kitchen) and its stylish, minimal looks. Plus, RE.BIN totally practices what they preach, making all of their bins in Vermont from 100% recycled materials. Really, in this day and age recycling’s everywhere, and there’s no excuse to not do it. These bins will help you recycle more efficiently while adding a handsome (yes, handsome) flourish to your kitchen.