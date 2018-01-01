Story
”The coffee machine that nerds out (so you don’t have to)” - GQ
Ratio Eight Coffee Maker is a stripped down coffee maker that uses simple materials and a precision pour over design. Its beautiful design, in a number of handsome color combinations, can fit into any decor and looks downright dashing on any countertop. Designed by a coffee aficionado and former designer of high-end espresso machines, the Ratio is by far the sleekest automatic coffee maker we’ve ever seen.
Features
- Designed through collaboration between designers and scientists to deliver a precise, delicious cup of coffee every time
- Adjustable brew process brews from 16 to 40 oz
- One-button operation automatically detects how much coffee to brew
- Handbuilt using only the highest quality materials
- Variable brewing algorithm precisely mimics handmade pour over coffee
- Built to last and backed up by Ratio’s five-year warranty
- Includes Ratio Eight coffee maker, handblown borosilicate glass carafe with silicone heat lid, coffee maker wash, microfiber towel, four sample filters, and operation guide
- Hand assembled in Portland, Oregon from custom American and imported components
Materials
Ratio is built with only the highest quality materials that combine high-tech precision and natural finishes
- Aerospace-grade die-cast aluminum top and base with premium satin metallic finish
- Natural polished walnut accents
- Laboratory-grade handblown borosilicate carafe and water lines
Dimensions
- 9” W x 13½” L x 14” H
Returnable to Vendor
This item is shipped directly from our vendor and can only be returned directly to them. Please refer to specific return instructions below.
Unreal Customer Service
Have a question? We live and breathe this stuff. Email[email protected]and we'll get back to you ASAP.
The Best Price Guaranteed
Find a better price up to 7 days after your purchase and we'll match it.