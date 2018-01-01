Story

”The coffee machine that nerds out (so you don’t have to)” - GQ

Ratio Eight Coffee Maker is a stripped down coffee maker that uses simple materials and a precision pour over design. Its beautiful design, in a number of handsome color combinations, can fit into any decor and looks downright dashing on any countertop. Designed by a coffee aficionado and former designer of high-end espresso machines, the Ratio is by far the sleekest automatic coffee maker we’ve ever seen.

Features

Designed through collaboration between designers and scientists to deliver a precise, delicious cup of coffee every time

Adjustable brew process brews from 16 to 40 oz

One-button operation automatically detects how much coffee to brew

Handbuilt using only the highest quality materials

Variable brewing algorithm precisely mimics handmade pour over coffee

Built to last and backed up by Ratio’s five-year warranty

Includes Ratio Eight coffee maker, handblown borosilicate glass carafe with silicone heat lid, coffee maker wash, microfiber towel, four sample filters, and operation guide

Hand assembled in Portland, Oregon from custom American and imported components

Materials

Ratio is built with only the highest quality materials that combine high-tech precision and natural finishes

Aerospace-grade die-cast aluminum top and base with premium satin metallic finish

Natural polished walnut accents

Laboratory-grade handblown borosilicate carafe and water lines

Dimensions