We first learned of Randolph Engineering a few years back through our friends at GORUCK, who, over steak sandwiches and beer, gave them a ringing endorsement. Randolph Engineering produces some of the finest eyewear out there. Each pair of sunglasses go through 200+ production stages and are manufactured in Randolph, Massachusetts using machines that were custom built by the Company's founders. We even paid them a visit to see these machines for ourselves — a story you can now find on the Huckberry Journal. Anyway, the "intimacy" of this family-owned operation belies the fact that Randolph has been a trusted supplier of Mil-Spec sunglasses to fighter pilots and NASA astronauts since the late '70s. While today, Randolph enjoys a cult following with the fashion forward set who know a good pair of shades when they see one. With spring finally here, we're offering a selection of Randolph's iconic Aviator glasses in different finishes with lightweight polarized polycarbonate lenses — all at special prices.