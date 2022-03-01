It was never about “fashion” or being in the “industry.” Raleigh Denim has always been—and always will be—about creating something that lasts. For them, it’s the best damn jeans this country has to offer. Founded in 2008 by highschool sweethearts Victor and Sarah, Raleigh Denim handcrafts every pair of jeans in North Carolina on heirloom machines that Victor and Sarah refurbished themselves. They not only wanted to reignite a lost tradition of American-made jeans, but they wanted to do it better than ever before. And as their operation grew, Raleigh Denim added more fits and styles, had a few veteran jeansmiths join their team, and gained an impressive following the world over. But even then, their methodical process never changed: every seam is exact, every stitch is considered, and every pocket is signed by the jeansmith who crafted your jeans. After all, Raleigh Denim knows tradition is everything.