It rains on average 170 days of the year in Denmark and there technically isn’t ever a ‘dry season’. So it makes sense that the locals know a thing or two about dealing with the damper elements. That’s where RAINS comes in, appropriately named for the super sleek, water-resistant gear they craft to hold up when those Scandinavian skies open up. They’ve reinterpreted the traditional rubber raincoat by applying minimalist Danish design — resulting in ultra-slick, matte-finish rain jackets that don’t look like your typical oversized trash bag poncho. Bonus, you won’t have to wait for inclement weather just to sport one of these handsome layers, they look sharp enough to function as a light overcoat when the day calls for an in-between layer. Rain or shine.