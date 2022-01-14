RAEN is driven by the classics. Hailing from the sun-soaked coast of Southern California, they set out to create sunglasses you can wear anytime, anyplace. That means they always look on-point—thanks to sharp designs hand-shaped from sheets of custom acetate. It also means using the best-of-the-best components, from Carl Zeiss lenses to durable five-barrel hinges with wire cores embedded for extra strength. It all adds up to shades we want to reach for whether we’re stepping out for coffee, or loading up the car for an extra-long weekend. Considering how many wears you can get out of a single pair, it’s tough to find a better value out there.