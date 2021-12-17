Golf and the outdoors go hand in hand. The rolling hills, manicured grass, and surrounding nature make the game what it is. Radmor’s founders, a former golf pro and an apparel industry vet, took a hard look at these realities before deciding to dive head-first into building golf apparel that not only lives up to our standards, but to Mother Nature’s too. That means their lineup of classic performance golf gear is built with its whole lifecycle in mind—from using durable and organic fabrics at the start, to making sure it’ll biodegrade and come full circle. They’re also adamant about not introducing new polyester into production, to keep plastic microfibers from shedding into our oceans and food sources. Radmor’s mission is one we’ll gladly champion to our golf buddies from tee time all the way through drinks at the 19th hole, and they just happen to be outfitting us with some of the sharpest looks on the links while they’re at it.