“If you make something good, people will make a track to your door. We made simple things that people wanted and kept them simple.”

—Reginald Murray Williams





Built durable enough for the Australian bush since 1932, R.M. Williams are the original slip-on leather workboot from Down Under. Story goes Reginald Murray Williams left home for the outback at age 15 to work as a limeburner, camel driver, and manual laborer. What stuck with him from those years was an appreciation for the land, and the simple farm tools that could be repaired and used on the job for decades. After opening a saddle shop, he used his leather-shaping expertise to build no-fuss riding boots—shaped from a single piece of leather so they lasted longer and had no seams to bust. Up to today, the process for building R.M. Williams boots remains just about the same. Each pair goes through the hands of 80 craftsmen in Australia from cutting the perfect piece of leather for each boot, to shaping it, to applying the signature rugged sole. The end result is handsome as hell, but you’d be doing R.M. a disservice by not roughing ‘em up every once and awhile.