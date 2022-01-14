We’re pretty convinced there’s something in the water that fuels Maine’s obsession with traditional, handcrafted footwear—the state is legendary for its family-owned and operated workshops, crafting some of the world’s finest heritage shoes. The renowned makers over at Quoddy are a prime example. With four generations’ worth of expertise and a touch of old-world refinement, they’ve built out a small-batch line of boots and moccasins designed to last a lifetime. They take their craft so seriously, in fact, that only about one in ten craftsmen make it through the training program to become full-fledged Quoddy shoemakers.





From there, they’re painstakingly building footwear the old fashioned way—using a needle and thread plus a few basic tools on top-notch components like Horween leather, rust-proof hardware, and durable Vibram outsoles. It’s classic Maine craftsmanship through-and-through. And like traditional moccasins, they perfectly conform to your feet over time. Just run a pair of Quoddys by an experienced cobbler and they’ll tell you what Mainers already know—they’re among the finest casual shoes made in America today.