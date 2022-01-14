Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Quoddy

Quoddy

We’re pretty convinced there’s something in the water that fuels Maine’s obsession with traditional, handcrafted footwear—the state is legendary for its family-owned and operated workshops, crafting some of the world’s finest heritage shoes. The renowned makers over at Quoddy are a prime example. With four generations’ worth of expertise and a touch of old-world refinement, they’ve built out a small-batch line of boots and moccasins designed to last a lifetime. They take their craft so seriously, in fact, that only about one in ten craftsmen make it through the training program to become full-fledged Quoddy shoemakers.

From there, they’re painstakingly building footwear the old fashioned way—using a needle and thread plus a few basic tools on top-notch components like Horween leather, rust-proof hardware, and durable Vibram outsoles. It’s classic Maine craftsmanship through-and-through. And like traditional moccasins, they perfectly conform to your feet over time. Just run a pair of Quoddys by an experienced cobbler and they’ll tell you what Mainers already know—they’re among the finest casual shoes made in America today.

  • Made in the USA
Dorm Boot

Quoddy

Dorm Boot$138.98 $199.00
  • Made in the USA
Dorm Boot

Quoddy

Dorm Boot$138.98 $199.00
  • Made in the USA
Fireside Camp Slipper

Quoddy

Fireside Camp Slipper$124.98 $179.00
  • Made in the USA
Fireside Camp Slipper

Quoddy

Fireside Camp Slipper$124.98 $179.00
  • Made in the USA
Cross Stitch Boot - Exclusive

Quoddy

Cross Stitch Boot - Exclusive$292.98 $450.00
  • Made in the USA
Cross Stitch Chukka - Exclusive

Quoddy

Cross Stitch Chukka - Exclusive$259.98 $400.00
Rover Penny

Quoddy

Rover Penny$279.00
Canoe Shoe

Quoddy

Canoe Shoe$249.00
Quoddy Head Boat Shoe

Quoddy

Quoddy Head Boat Shoe$249.00
Maliseet Oxford

Quoddy

Maliseet Oxford$279.00
Blucher Shoe

Quoddy

Blucher Shoe$249.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon