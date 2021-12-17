When NFL wide receiver Marvin Jones explained his Qalo ring to ESPN, he summed it up perfectly. “It eliminates worry,” he said. And that’s worth a whole hell of a lot, especially if you’re regularly doing active, physical work — whether in The Service, at the gym, or on weekend expeditions into nature. Traditional metal wedding bands in those situations can at the very least be impractical, because you have to take them off before getting your hands dirty, risking losing ‘em. And at worst, they can be lighting rods for pretty serious injuries involving your fingers. So just don’t sweat it to begin with. It ain’t worth it. Pop a Qalo on your finger, and save your good-old metal wedding ring for when the heavy lifting’s over.