Who among us isn’t hiding a secret or two? When it comes to Pyro Pets, their secret is something sinister. Hidden beneath each adorable, animal-shaped candle is a menacing, flame-scorched metal skeleton that’s slowly revealed as the wax melts away. To put it in the words of Icelandic designer and Pyro Pet founder Thorunn Arnadottir, “One day as I watched the chubby body of a jolly Santa Claus shaped candle slowly melt, deform, and perish into a sad pool of wax, I wondered if I could elevate this commonplace ritual sacrifice into a true theatre of the macabre in wax.” So, yeah, that’s creepy. And awesome.
