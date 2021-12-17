Puebco is more than just a homegoods maker. Shopping their ever-changing lineup feels like getting access to a Japanese vintage shop you can only find through word-of-mouth. Launched in 2007, they build all their smart, durable accents and housewares from recycled and reclaimed materials. And this philosophy extends from their production principles through the products’ lives—because everything they craft is made to stick with you for years, taking on character as you use them. It’s an inspiring story. And the pieces, built simply and sturdily with Japanese design principles, look damn good to boot. No matter what you grab, it’ll serve you well.