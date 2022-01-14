A little over a year ago, Public Rec first caught our eye when the kickstarter for their All Day Every Day pants, some of the most wearable pants we’ve ever pulled on, went viral, raising a whopping $179k. The brand’s “look good, feel good” mantra struck a chord with all of us who struggled with our beloved loungewear that just couldn’t cut it when the time came to venture out of the bounds of our living rooms. Proprietary fabrics, Public Rec’s bread and butter, are what come to the rescue here. Their pants and bomber jackets were built from the ground up with a super-soft and stretchy blend of light, moisture-wicking material, stylish enough for a prolonged Saturday brunch, yet ready to perform on brisk morning runs. And for their tees, Public Rec partnered with a mill in Peru on a special blend of Pima Cotton, the ultimate in soft, durable, stay-dry shirting. Basically, no matter what the occasion (unless you’re at a board meeting or something for which the invitation said “Black Tie”), these threads rise to the occasion and will make you feel damn cozy while they do so.