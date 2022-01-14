A man’s face takes a lot of abuse. Whether it’s bruises from bare-knuckle boxing or a salmon-tail slap on your latest fishing trip. Shaving however, shouldn’t fall into the same category. That’s where Prospector Co. comes in. Their line of grooming products are designed for men who seek purpose and forethought to what they use in their morning routine. Each of their skincare oils and aftershaves is named for a dapper gentleman of derring-do, like Peary and Henson — the first explorers to reach the North Pole. Free of unnecessary additives, artificial fragrances or colorings, Prospector Co. uses only the finest, naturally-derived ingredients to make small batch goods that offer a subtle and masculine scent. So give your face a break, and pick up the grooming products it deserves.