Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

    Proof

    72-Hour Merino Ultralight Hoodie in Olivenite

    $138.00

    Color: Olivenite

    Size: 

    Quantity: 

    1
    Free U.S. Shipping
    Free U.S. Returns
    Ships Today
    Order by 6PM UTC

    A versatile hoodie made to be the perfect travel companion

    We call it the 72-Hour Merino Collection because every piece is built with the comfort, durability, and odor-resistance to last three days of nonstop wear. Its superpowers come from Merino wool, an ultra-soft and high-performing material that turns any piece of apparel into the perfect travel garment. Just a little heavier than your average t-shirt, you can use the Ultralight Hoodie for sun protection in warm-weather or as an extra layer when the temps get chilly. Throw it in your backpack and take it with you—no matter where you're headed or when you're coming back.

    • Lightweight design is just a little bit thicker than a regular t-shirt
    • Full-sleeve coverage for extra sun protection
    • Great transitional layering piece when the weather cools down
    • Engineered fabric harnesses the incredible natural properties of merino wool to wick moisture, resist odors, and regulate temperature
    • Nylon reinforcement allows the merino fabric to be machine washed while retaining its shape for easy care throughout the life of the garment
    • Thumb loop helps keep your sleeves in place
    • Curved hem adds a refined, stylish touch
    • Made in Indonesia with Merino wool sourced from New Zealand

    Easy & Free Returns

    Keep what you like, send back what you don&apos;t. Returnable in original condition within 60 days with free return shipping.

    More Proof

    Lightweight Lightning Jacket

    Proof

    Lightweight Lightning Jacket$218.00
    72-Hour Merino SS Henley

    Proof

    72-Hour Merino SS Henley$88.00
    72-Hour Merino Tee

    Proof

    72-Hour Merino Tee$78.00
    72-Hour Merino Polo

    Proof

    72-Hour Merino Polo$88.00
    Rover Pant - Slim

    Proof

    Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
    Volt Jacket

    Proof

    Volt Jacket$119.00 $298.00
    Equator Cargo Hybrid Shorts

    Proof

    Equator Cargo Hybrid Shorts$88.00
    Rover Pant - Straight

    Proof

    Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
    72-Hour Merino Ultralight Quarter Zip

    Proof

    72-Hour Merino Ultralight Quarter Zip$138.00
    Rover Pant - Slim

    Proof

    Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
    72-Hour Merino Polo

    Proof

    72-Hour Merino Polo$88.00
    Volt Parka

    Proof

    Volt Parka$129.00 $368.00
    Lightweight Lightning Jacket

    Proof

    Lightweight Lightning Jacket$218.00
    72-Hour Merino SS Henley

    Proof

    72-Hour Merino SS Henley$88.00
    72-Hour Merino Tee

    Proof

    72-Hour Merino Tee$78.00
    72-Hour Merino Polo

    Proof

    72-Hour Merino Polo$88.00
    Rover Pant - Slim

    Proof

    Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
    Volt Jacket

    Proof

    Volt Jacket$119.00 $298.00

    Our Story

    Follow Along

    Top Brands

    Top Gear

    Support

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon