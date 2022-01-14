We call it the 72-Hour Merino Collection because every piece is built with the comfort, durability, and odor-resistance to last three days of nonstop wear. Its superpowers come from Merino wool, an ultra-soft and high-performing material that turns any piece of apparel into the perfect travel garment. Just a little heavier than your average t-shirt, you can use the Ultralight Hoodie for sun protection in warm-weather or as an extra layer when the temps get chilly. Throw it in your backpack and take it with you—no matter where you're headed or when you're coming back.