Search Icon

Proof

Equator Cargo Shorts - 9"

$88.00

Color: Slate

Size: 

Quantity: 

1
Free U.S. Shipping $98+
Free Returns
Fast Shipping
Ships within 24 hours

Cargo shorts reconsidered with lightweight stretch, water-repellency, and streamlined pockets

If the term “cargo shorts” has you picturing canvas jobbies with thigh pockets the size of saddlebags, we’d like you to meet Proof’s take on the genre. The Equator Cargo Shorts swap out the side purses for streamlined welt pockets that’ll happily haul the gear you need on a hike or at camp. The canvas has been replaced with a lightweight technical fabric offering mechanical four-way stretch and a DWR finish that repels rain and mud. Best of all, the fabric is finished with a micro-sanding treatment that makes them whisper-quiet—all you’ll hear is the wind in the pines.

  • Redesigned cargo shorts with low-profile pockets and whisper-quiet movement
  • Cut from a flexible, lightweight poly with four-way mechanical stretch
  • Coated with DWR for rain- and mud-resistance
  • Fabric is treated with an ultra micro-sanding to make it nearly silent as you move
  • Two front slash pockets for your gear with a hidden zip pocket on the right
  • Low-profile cargo pockets at the thighs have an angled entry and zippered closure to keep your gear safe
  • Single pocket in the rear with a zipper
  • Drawstring on inner waistband for an adjustable fit
  • Snap at the waist with a zippered fly

Easy & Free Returns

More Proof

Ridge Pants

Proof

Ridge Pants$82.98 $128.00
Shift Knit Shorts

Proof

Shift Knit Shorts$50.98 $68.00
Shift Workout Shorts 7"

Proof

Shift Workout Shorts 7"$43.98 $58.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
Nomad Short - 9"

Proof

Nomad Short - 9"$68.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$98.00
Strong Shirt

Proof

Strong Shirt$128.00
Equator Cargo Shorts - 9"

Proof

Equator Cargo Shorts - 9"$88.00
Equator Cargo Shorts - 9"

Proof

Equator Cargo Shorts - 9"$88.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2021
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon