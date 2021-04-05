Equator Cargo Shorts - 9"

If the term “cargo shorts” has you picturing canvas jobbies with thigh pockets the size of saddlebags, we’d like you to meet Proof’s take on the genre. The Equator Cargo Shorts swap out the side purses for streamlined welt pockets that’ll happily haul the gear you need on a hike or at camp. The canvas has been replaced with a lightweight technical fabric offering mechanical four-way stretch and a DWR finish that repels rain and mud. Best of all, the fabric is finished with a micro-sanding treatment that makes them whisper-quiet—all you’ll hear is the wind in the pines.