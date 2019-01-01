Story

An everyday work shirt with Clark Kent looks and Superman strength

Think of the Strong Shirt as your suit of armor for the day's twists and turns. Life can be unpredictable, especially when you're traveling. It pays to have gear that can weather whatever comes your way. This technical shirt's designed to be extra abrasion and tear resistant (sorry, Hulk Hogan) but with a streamlined style that hides its superpowers. It's all made possible thanks to Japanese Kaihara chambray, an almost mythically durable fabric reinforced with Cordura (the stuff protective motorcycle gear is made from). The end result is a shirt so tough, it'll put your former favorite button-down in a headlock and make it say "Uncle."

Features

Hard-working button-up shirt that combines the softness of a washed chambray with the durability of workwear

Cut from a Japanese cordura chambray fabric combines incredible durability with softness

Yarn-dyed indigo color with contrasting highs and lows

Reinforced construction at key stress points: bar tacks and triple-needle stitching

Urea fisheye buttons

Materials

79% cotton

20% nylon

1% polyurethane

The Strong Shirt is cut from the strongest chambray fabric the developers at Proof could find, a super durable cordura chambray from leading Japanese denim mill Kaihara. Thanks to a light enzyme wash, the fabric has a super soft feel, but underneath its comfort is an incredible resistance to wear, tear, and abrasions.

Sizing

The Strong Shirt has a regular fit that’s true to size, take your normal size

For the absolute best personal fit, measure one of your best fitting shirts and compare to the garment measurements below

Model Measurements

Dan (in the studio) Mark (in the wild) Height 6’3” 6’0” Weight 175 lb 165 lb Size M M

Garment Measurements

S M L XL XXL Chest 20½ 21½ 22½ 23½ 25 Shoulder 17¾ 18¼ 18¾ 19 19¾ Sleeve: Center Back to Sleeve Opening 35 35½ 36 36½ 37½ Body Length: High Shoulder to Bottom 29 29½ 30 30½ 31½

All measurements are in inches.