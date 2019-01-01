Story
An everyday work shirt with Clark Kent looks and Superman strength
Think of the Strong Shirt as your suit of armor for the day's twists and turns. Life can be unpredictable, especially when you're traveling. It pays to have gear that can weather whatever comes your way. This technical shirt's designed to be extra abrasion and tear resistant (sorry, Hulk Hogan) but with a streamlined style that hides its superpowers. It's all made possible thanks to Japanese Kaihara chambray, an almost mythically durable fabric reinforced with Cordura (the stuff protective motorcycle gear is made from). The end result is a shirt so tough, it'll put your former favorite button-down in a headlock and make it say "Uncle."
Features
- Hard-working button-up shirt that combines the softness of a washed chambray with the durability of workwear
- Cut from a Japanese cordura chambray fabric combines incredible durability with softness
- Yarn-dyed indigo color with contrasting highs and lows
- Reinforced construction at key stress points: bar tacks and triple-needle stitching
- Urea fisheye buttons
Materials
- 79% cotton
- 20% nylon
- 1% polyurethane
The Strong Shirt is cut from the strongest chambray fabric the developers at Proof could find, a super durable cordura chambray from leading Japanese denim mill Kaihara. Thanks to a light enzyme wash, the fabric has a super soft feel, but underneath its comfort is an incredible resistance to wear, tear, and abrasions.
Sizing
- The Strong Shirt has a regular fit that’s true to size, take your normal size
- For the absolute best personal fit, measure one of your best fitting shirts and compare to the garment measurements below
Model Measurements
|Dan (in the studio)
|Mark (in the wild)
|Height
|6’3”
|6’0”
|Weight
|175 lb
|165 lb
|Size
|M
|M
Garment Measurements
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|XXL
|Chest
|20½
|21½
|22½
|23½
|25
|Shoulder
|17¾
|18¼
|18¾
|19
|19¾
|Sleeve: Center Back to Sleeve Opening
|35
|35½
|36
|36½
|37½
|Body Length: High Shoulder to Bottom
|29
|29½
|30
|30½
|31½
All measurements are in inches.
Free & Easy Returns
Keep what you like. Send back what you don't. Returnable in original condition within 30 days with free return shipping.
Unreal Customer Service
Have a question? We live and breathe this stuff. Email[email protected]and we'll get back to you ASAP.
The Best Price Guaranteed
Find a better price up to 7 days after your purchase and we'll match it.