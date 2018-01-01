Story
The highest performance merino tee on the market is also the softest
To really put the 72-Hour Merino Tee through the ringer, we wore it without a wardrobe change over the course of 72 hours in Iceland, where it stood up to the everything from a plane ride over a volcano to a midday hike on a 4,898 foot-tall glacier. The secret behind its tenacity? The softest and strongest merino on the market, courtesy of industry leaders Global Merino.
See the whole adventure here.
Features
- Premium tee with a stylish cut that combines comfort with technical performance
- Engineered fabric harnesses the incredible natural properties of merino wool to wick moisture, resist odors, and regulate temperature
- Nylon reinforcement allows the merino fabric to be machine washed while retaining its shape for easy care throughout the life of the garment
- Made in Indonesia with 16.5 micron wool sourced from New Zealand
Materials
- 87% 16.5 micron merino wool, 13% nylon
- Temperature regulating
- Odor-resistant
- Moisture-wicking
- Machine washable
Sourced from industry leader Global Merino, the specialized merino/nylon blend used in the 72-Hour Merino Tee is the cutting edge of technical fabrics that doesn’t sacrifice comfort for performance. It not only takes advantage of the amazing natural properties of wool, but strengthens them with nylon for a truly impressive fabric. Sustainably sourced from three New Zealand farms:
- Glenbrook Station, Twizel, NZ 44.2599° S, 170.1043° E
- Ben Omar Station, Omarama, NZ 44.4880° S, 169.9669° E
- Dunstan Peaks, Omarama, NZ 44.4808° S, 169.9533° E
Sizing
- The 72-Hour Merino Tee has a slim fit that’s true to size, take your normal size
- If you are between sizes, we recommend the larger size
- If you prefer a roomier fit, size up
- For the absolute best personal fit, measure one of your best fitting tees and compare to the garment measurements below
Model Measurements
|Dan (in the studio)
|Ben (in the wild)
|Height
|6’3”
|6’2”
|Weight
|175 lb
|210 lb
|Size
|M
|L
Garment Measurements
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|XXL
|Chest
|39
|41
|43
|45
|48
|Shoulder
|16 ¼
|16 ¾
|17 ¼
|17 ¾
|18 ½
|Sleeve: Shoulder to Sleeve Opening
|8 ¼
|8 ¾
|9
|9 ¼
|10
|Body Length: High Shoulder to Bottom
|27 ½
|28 ¼
|29
|29 ¾
|30 ¾
Care
- Machine wash cold
- Tumble dry low
- Do not bleach
- Professional dry clean only — do not use home dry cleaning methods
