Search Icon

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee

$72.00

Color: Black

Size: Slim fit

Quantity: 

1
Free U.S. Shipping $98+
Free Returns
Leaves warehouse
within 24 hours

The highest performance merino tee on the market is also the softest

You might remember the initial launch of the 72-Hour Merino Tee, when we proved its odor-resistance, comfort, and durability by wearing it for 72 hours straight on an epic adventure in Iceland. Well, to make sure it still passes muster a year later, our own Ben and Alex flew to British Columbia for another 72-hour weekend, where they met up with Shayd Johnson—Huckberry Ambassador, professional photographer, and local tour guide. In classic 72-Hour fashion, they each only wore one tee for the whole weekend. Spoiler: the tees kicked ass—watch for yourself in our latest edition of the 72-Hour series below. Now the question is, where will you take yours?

  • Premium tee with a stylish cut that combines comfort with technical performance
  • Engineered fabric harnesses the incredible natural properties of merino wool to wick moisture, resist odors, and regulate temperature
  • Nylon reinforcement allows the merino fabric to be machine washed while retaining its shape for easy care throughout the life of the garment
  • Made in Indonesia with 16.5 micron wool sourced from New Zealand

Easy & Free Returns

I wore this to Seattle and back and then up to Maine. Zero odor and still looked fresh.

Robert G. Verified Buyer

More Proof

Ridge Pants

Proof

Ridge Pants$82.98 $128.00
Nomad Pant - Straight

Proof

Nomad Pant - Straight$58.98 $98.00
Shift Knit Shorts

Proof

Shift Knit Shorts$50.98 $68.00
Shift Workout Shorts 7"

Proof

Shift Workout Shorts 7"$43.98 $58.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
Nomad Short - 9"

Proof

Nomad Short - 9"$68.00
72-Hour Merino LS Henley

Proof

72-Hour Merino LS Henley$98.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$98.00
Strong Shirt

Proof

Strong Shirt$128.00
Equator Cargo Shorts - 9"

Proof

Equator Cargo Shorts - 9"$88.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2021
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon