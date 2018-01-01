Story
The new performance travel tee from Proof — a refreshing pick for long flights
Proof’s new Passage Tee is built to keep you fresh on long trips. Its quick-drying stretch cotton blend and anti-odor treatment borrow liberally from technical outdoor base layers for non-stop comfort — even on a 14-hour flight to Tokyo. Streamlined design and a fit that keeps its shape round out this definite business class upgrade for your travel kit.
Features
- Comfortable for extended wear on long flights, day trips, and active pursuits
- Quick-drying, anti-odor, and moisture-wicking fabric
- Built-in stretch for all-day comfort
- Made in USA
Materials
- Quick-drying, anti-odor and moisture-wicking fabric
- 48% cotton / 47% polyester / 5% spandex
Sizing
- The Passage Tee has a slim fit that's true to size, take your normal size
- If you prefer a more relaxed fit we recommend sizing up; if you are between sizes we recommend the larger size
- For the absolute best personal fit, measure one of your best fitting tees and compare to the garment measurements below
|Chest
|Length
|Shoulder
|Sleeve
|S
|39”
|26¾”
|16¼”
|8¼”
|M
|41”
|27½”
|16¾”
|8¾”
|L
|43”
|28¼”
|17¼”
|9”
|XL
|45”
|29”
|18”
|9¼”
|XXL
|48”
|30”
|18¾”
|9½”
free & easy returns
Keep what you like. Send back what you don't. Returnable in original condition within 30 days with free return shipping.
unreal customer service
Have a question? We live and breathe this stuff. Email[email protected]and we'll get back to you ASAP.
The Best Price Guaranteed
Find a better price up to 7 days after your purchase and we'll match it.