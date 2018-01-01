Proof

Passage Tee

in Black

Story

The new performance travel tee from Proof — a refreshing pick for long flights

Proof’s new Passage Tee is built to keep you fresh on long trips. Its quick-drying stretch cotton blend and anti-odor treatment borrow liberally from technical outdoor base layers for non-stop comfort — even on a 14-hour flight to Tokyo. Streamlined design and a fit that keeps its shape round out this definite business class upgrade for your travel kit.

Features

  • Comfortable for extended wear on long flights, day trips, and active pursuits
  • Quick-drying, anti-odor, and moisture-wicking fabric
  • Built-in stretch for all-day comfort
  • Made in USA

Materials

  • 48% cotton / 47% polyester / 5% spandex

Sizing

  • The Passage Tee has a slim fit that's true to size, take your normal size
  • If you prefer a more relaxed fit we recommend sizing up; if you are between sizes we recommend the larger size
  • For the absolute best personal fit, measure one of your best fitting tees and compare to the garment measurements below
Chest Length Shoulder Sleeve
S 39” 26¾” 16¼” 8¼”
M 41” 27½” 16¾” 8¾”
L 43” 28¼” 17¼” 9”
XL 45” 29” 18” 9¼”
XXL 48” 30” 18¾” 9½”

