It might seem obvious, but your legs move you. They are where every step, every lunge, and every stride is rooted—so it helps to have pants ready to go along for the ride. Proof uses a combination of sleek tailoring and performance fabrics to keep your legs unencumbered in motion. From stretch canvas pants that don’t mind digging in the dirt, to technical hiking pants designed for alpine conditions, to chinos for the workweek—they’re all right here. And they’re ready to move.