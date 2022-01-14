In Portugal, one of the last European countries to enter the modern age, there is a saying that goes “Pela obra se conhece o obreiro.” Loosely translated, it means “the workman is known by his work.” We doubt the founders of Portuguese Flannel, brothers Antonio and Manuel Magalhães, the 4th generation of a family of fabric manufacturers whose grandfather opened his own factory in 1935, would have any problem with that. Nor should they—though they’re a relatively new brand, you can see the craft of experienced hands (some of them second and third generation millworkers themselves) in every shirt they create.





Made on the northern coast of Portugal in one of the country’s oldest and most historic cities, Guimarães, each shirt is constructed in the traditional method using only fabrics produced the way the Magalhães’ grandfather once made his. As summer fades into fall and old man winter starts to make himself known, we’ve updated our PF shop with hardy flannels to keep you stylish and warm. And if you’re anything like us, their cozy Pajama Shirt cut from super soft, luxe cotton flannel is at the top of your wish list this year.