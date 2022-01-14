They say life is short but art is long, and that's certainly the case with Pop Chart Lab's taxonomically cool prints, which can take hundreds of hours to design and draw before they're deemed worthy of reaching your doorstep. We're happy to enjoy the culmination of all that hard work, especially when the result is the Whiskey Wood Engraving, which features over 200 varieties of our beverage of choice, laser-cut into responsibly harvested cherry wood that comes in a custom frame. Combining data and design, our friends at Pop Chart Lab artfully illustrate everything from Breweries of the U.S. to a Compendious Coffee Chart. Each print is signed and numbered by the artist, and pressed in Flatlands, Brooklyn on 100 lb. archival recycled stock. So gentlemen, get to it—take all of those Whiskey varieties head on (just not in one night) and turn that print into a pelt for your wall.