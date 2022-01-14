The outdoor industry can take itself a little too seriously sometimes. In all fairness, scaling mountains and navigating the backcountry takes a certain level of know-how and some pretty reliable gear. But honestly, 99% of the time when we head off the grid? We’re just looking to let loose and kickback a little. That’s where Poler comes in—designing high-performance camping gear in funky, bold designs for those more worried about having a good time than owning the latest, shiniest, puffiest, technical gadgets on the trail. Their #campvibes mantra hails “joy, relaxation, and enlightenment” over all else—a few things we should all be chasing on a long weekend.