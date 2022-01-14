Pointer CEO Jack King’s business card simply says "4th Generation Owner." That’s because the King family needs no introduction. For the past 100 years, they’ve been crafting their rugged collection of USA-made workwear in the longest running family-owned factory in the country. Pointer has seen a recent revival (their signature chore coat was praised as a style essential by Men’s Journal), but their collection still features the same classic silhouettes and bulletproof materials that made them the legendary standard for workwear more than a century ago.