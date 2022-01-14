If you’re a fan of shattering expectations, the Po’ Man grill was designed for you. Now, stay with us for a sec. Yes, it looks like a trash can, but think of the Po’ Man as the Indiana Jones of grills. See, while more modern backyard cooking gear is packed with unnecessary frills, gauges, and hefty price tags, the Po’ Man’s whip-smart design will outcook the fancy-pants off the competition. The secret weapon is Po’ Man’s unique smoker/grill hybrid that lends your food that unmistakable, knock-your-socks-off smokehouse flavor everyone loves. And here’s the kicker. It’s so easy to use, all you’ve got to do is light the coals, add some meat, tilt the lid, and kick back while your feast perfectly cooks. Now, pick one up, pocket the change you’d spend on a pricier grill, and get ready to blow a few minds at your next backyard BBQ.