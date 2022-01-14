Smoking tobacco is nothing new. And for hundreds of years, not much has changed in the way we do it. Enter Ploom, a San Francisco startup that’s revolutionizing this sensory experience with Pax, the company’s crowning achievement, and one that is quietly reshaping the means and perceptions of one of the oldest stimulants on the planet. Conceived at the Stanford Design School and barely larger than a pack of gum, the svelte Pax is a smokeless, loose-leaf tobacco vaporizer — innocuous in its clean, anodized presentation that belies an impressive technological punch.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery, the Pax quickly and evenly heats your tobacco leaves, delivering a pure vapor through variable motion-controlled temperature settings. All of which, without burning or combustion leaving you to enjoy the pure, subtle notes of your favorite tobacco without the harsh smoke or cocktail of additives found in traditional rolled combustibles. Lastly, an on-board LED indicator provides temperature and charge status, which are dispelled with a gentle flick of the wrist.

We get it — vaporizers aren't for everyone. And we also get that some of you will never give up your grandpa's corncob pipe or your love of Davidoff cigars (everything but the price). But for those looking for a smoke-free tobacco alternative — or a last-minute gift for someone who is — the Pax is worth a look.