Plant People Outdoor CBD Kit

    Plant People

    Outdoor CBD Kit

    $84.00

    Color: Brown

    Size: 

    Quantity: 

    1
    Free U.S. Shipping $98+
    Free U.S. Returns
    Leaves warehouse
    within 24 hours
    This item is unavailable for shipping outside the Contiguous U.S.

    An immune powder and CBD recovery balm to optimize your time spent outdoors

    When you’re balancing work, life, and trying to keep your mind and body in top shape, a little help is always welcome. The folks at Plant People understand this inherently and have developed innovative, high-potency supplements and tinctures that help you sleep better, recover faster, and stay healthy. By harnessing the best CBD has to offer and combining it with the benefits of adaptogenic plants and herbs, Plant People puts the power of the natural world to work for you.

    • An effective combo of an immune support powder and a CBD recovery balm
    • CBD is produced from regeneratively grown, sun-grown hemp from Colorado
    • The CBD contains no THC and has no psychoactive effect

    Advanced Immune Powder

    • Provides immune support with five clinical-grade, organic functional mushrooms including astragalus, a potent immune supporting herb
    • Provides a powerful dose of synergistic, water-extracted mushrooms with powerful beta-glucans
    • Organic astragalus extract contains trace minerals and micronutrients
    • Vitamin C supports immunity and amplifies the potency of the mushroom extracts

    CBD Balm for Pain

    • Balm absorbs rapidly into sore muscles with its high CBD concentration
    • California poppy compounds, a potent natural pain reliever, provides further relief
    • Includes arnica, along with California poppy and cannabinoids to support a healthy response to inflammation
    • Activating botanicals peppermint and camphor help increase blood flow to areas with aches, pains, and stiffness

