There’s a space in every man’s closet — just above the leather boots, and next to that perfect down vest — for a quality flannel shirt. We love flannel because it wears best outdoors (especially next to the campfire), and isn’t afraid to pull double-duty as a rugged semi-formal button-down. Plus, it looks really, really good on her (right fellas?).





As fellow San Franciscans who share our passion for getting out of the City to play in the wild at every possible opportunity, the boys at Pladra understand that the key to making great flannel shirts lies in testing them doing just that — hiking, hunting, fishing, and splitting firewood the old-fashioned way. Pladra has battle-tested its entire collection of San Francisco-made, 100% cotton flannels to be sure that the subtly tailored fit and fabric blends won’t leave you shivering after the sun goes down. And to set you apart from the crowd, Pladra packs their shirts full of unique features, from proprietary plaid patterns to custom buttons to hidden outdoor prints inside the cuffs and back yoke that’ll keep you inspired wherever you are.