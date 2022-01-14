Aside from Bruce Springsteen and the word “ya’ll”, there’s not much out there more American than the backyard grill. Cookin’ up ‘dogs and BBQ has been a US pastime ever since their first Portable Kitchen was invented back in the 1950s — an aluminum grill and smoker that hardcore lawn chefs still consider the best ever made. So when the company went under in the ‘70s, the legendary grills started going for top dollar at auctions and yard sales. Fast forward to the late ‘90s, when Paul James struck garage-sale gold and found his own old-school original, he immediately recognized its worth. He bought the name and reintroduced America’s favorite backyard cooker as the PK Grill, using the same classic design. It’s a favorite for Austin’s BBQ grill master and James Beard award winner, Aaron Franklin — his go-to home grill when he’s not slow cooking brisket at his world-famous restaurant. We weren’t planning on winning any awards ourselves, but with the quality of BBQ comin’ off this grill, ya never know.