Ladies and gentlemen, Pizzacraft is here to revolutionize homemade pizza. Mmm, pizza. And just to be clear, we’re talking about the same hot, heavenly slices that have been enjoyed and revered by some of mankind's most important cultural figures – Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael just to name a few. By now everyone knows pizza is a perfect food (hell, it was once even classified as a vegetable by the US government), but there’s one problem – the amount of time it takes to go from craving to chowing down is far too long. Sure, there’s delivery or frozen pies, but these options take forever and you’ve got an urge to feed. Enter, Pizzacraft, a brand-new stovetop pizza oven that’ll transform your kitchen into a pizzeria. This thing is designed to harness the power of your kitchen’s gas range, creating an optimal closed cooking environment at a scorching 600°F, that outperforms any conventional oven. Pizzacraft can be preheated in just 15 minutes, and from there it’ll crank out delicious, perfectly-cooked pizzas in record time. Pizzeria-style pizza straight to the dome whenever a craving strikes? The future is now, friends. And it’s delicious.