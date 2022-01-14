Water-resistant gear sounds pretty tough. Flame-resistant stuff sounds arguably tougher. But bullet-resistant? That’s a job for ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene, also known as the strongest fiber on the planet. Which explains why some of the most intense equipment on Earth is made out of it — ballistic body armor, ultra-high-tension bowstrings, and now, thanks to industrial designer Henry Lefens, Pioneer wallets. While designing climbing gear for Black Diamond (the Yvon Chouinard-founded company that spawned Patagonia), he was messing around with UHMW and it struck him that this material was underutilized outside of the military, medical, and adventure arenas. So he built some sample wallets in his spare time and immediately fell in love with the appealing combo of slimness, flexibility, and indestructibility. A Pioneer flexes in your pocket like a leather wallet, and even breaks in over time, but is as abrasion resistant as a flak jacket and never altogether wears out. Plus, it’s noticeably thinner than leather so it hides out in your pocket without tightening your pants, all in a package that could take a tumble off a motorcycle and get up without a scratch.



Meet the latest to their indestructible lineup — the brand new Matter Bifold is slicker than ever with four slots for cards and bills in a surprisingly slim construction. Their newest Onyx Collection offers all wallets in a super sleek black colorway, a fitting color choice for a materials Batman might arm himself with.