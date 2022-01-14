When it comes to our tees, we’re always looking for a few key things: quality design, comfortable threads, and a personal message — something we can defend when we’ve amassed 50 or so of these in our closets and are being forced by a certain significant other to throw out half. We’re in luck with Pilot & Captain, whose tees are each an ode to a global city, giving new meaning to all our favorite hubs of departure (and arrival).

The guys at the helm of PHL-based Pilot & Captain are the same guys behind The Heads of State, the award-winning design studio. In the past 10 years, they’ve successfully steered their ship to ever-skyrocketing design fame by working with clients as wide-ranging as Apple, Nike, the New York Times, and Subaru — and they have the awards to show for their work. Inspired by the Golden Age of travel, Heads of State started their P&C line to give you a chance to rep your hometown (or a city you’ve been meaning to visit) while tapping into a love of “the good old days of planes, trains, and discovery.”