Back in the days before corked bats, mega sponsorship deals, and performance-enhanced homers — there was just America’s pastime and the sandlot kids who grew up sneaking into games. The two brothers behind Pillbox are harkening back to that golden age with their handcarved ashwood bats, built and painted in Winona, Minnesota (where the hometown ballpark was nicknamed “The Pillbox” for its small size). Each bat is made to order, so when you choose a design they’ll get to carvin’ in their workshop. A week or two later, your freshly painted slugger will arrive ready to swing for the fences, or proudly hang over your home bar.