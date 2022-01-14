Thanks to the convenience of modern technology, we can automate almost any part of the food preparation and cooking process these days. Everything from automatic pressure cookers to state-of-the-art sous vide solutions free us up to set it and forget it until it’s time to eat.
So why should brewing fresh, award-winning beers at home be any different? According to PicoBrew — and the pints we poured at the office happy hour last week — it shouldn't be any different. Enter the Pico C, an all-in-one countertop brewery that does all the legwork of brewing all-grain, microbatches of your favorite brews right at home. Just drop in the prefab Pico Pack, push the start button, and out pops a fresh batch of beer about two weeks later. Okay, maybe that's exaggerating a little — the human touch is required for a few steps along the way — but the Pico C is truly the easiest, cleanest, and most convenient method to achieve fresh, precisely brewed beer at home with consistent results.
Bummer. No products are currently available from PicoBrew
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear