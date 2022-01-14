Thanks to the convenience of modern technology, we can automate almost any part of the food preparation and cooking process these days. Everything from automatic pressure cookers to state-of-the-art sous vide solutions free us up to set it and forget it until it’s time to eat.



So why should brewing fresh, award-winning beers at home be any different? According to PicoBrew — and the pints we poured at the office happy hour last week — it shouldn't be any different. Enter the Pico C, an all-in-one countertop brewery that does all the legwork of brewing all-grain, microbatches of your favorite brews right at home. Just drop in the prefab Pico Pack, push the start button, and out pops a fresh batch of beer about two weeks later. Okay, maybe that's exaggerating a little — the human touch is required for a few steps along the way — but the Pico C is truly the easiest, cleanest, and most convenient method to achieve fresh, precisely brewed beer at home with consistent results.