Introduced by B.F. Goodrich in the '30s, PF Flyers quickly became the go-to choice for sportsmen, especially classic basketballers, and were once standard issue for the U.S. Army. One of America’s favorite sneakers during it’s Golden Age, they took center-stage once again in the '90’s in The Sandlot, as the weapon of choice of Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez. Throwback kicks may be everywhere these days, but PF Flyers set themselves apart with a certain offbeat charm you just don't see every day. Unlike other sneakers, they’re still made right here in the USA, still comfy as all get out, and we still fully expect they’ll help you "run faster, jump higher,“ as the slogan used to go. Those in search of a modern, minimalist sneaker with a heritage look, seek no further.