For petrolhead and artist Martin Miskolci, a trip is as much about the journey as the final destination. It’s this joyriding spirit that clearly animates each print in Petrolified’s series of classic car illustrations. Deeply faithful to Europe’s most iconic speedsters (Lambos, Porsches, and Ferraris, oh my), each illustration expertly strikes a balance between minimalist design and rich detailing, and is precisely rendered for verisimilitude to the cars’ original proportions. Miskolci concludes the process by printing each design with archival-quality ink on premium satin-gloss paper. We were also pleased to discover the inclusion of a matte border so the print is ready to frame and hang in your bachelor pad, den, or office. Wherever they wind up, rest assured they’ll feed your desire for nostalgic design and spark the rush that comes with every new journey.