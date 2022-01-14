The Peter Nappi story began when Peter himself emigrated to the US from Italy in the early 1900s. Over 100 years later, his grandson Phillip, would discover his grandfather’s passage papers, which listed his occupation as “shoemaker.” It was in that moment that Phillip’s own fascination with shoes and boots began to make sense — it was already in his blood. And so he set about returning his grandfather’s legacy to its former glory.

In 2011, Phillip breathed new life into the Nappi name by moving to Florence and concentrating his studies on the art of shoemaking. As his amazing shoes began making their way back to New York, they quickly caught the eye of editors at Esquire and Men’s Journal, and even landed a coveted feature in GQ’s How-To series (a slot usually reserved for the Allen Edmonds of this world). Why? Because these shoes are special. Hold ‘em, and you’ll quickly see. Every single pair is designed individually in Nappi’s Nashville, Tennessee studio space, and then carefully handmade piece-by-piece in Tuscany, from the best materials available. We’re talking about hand-selected vitello leather that’s been washed, and then softly waxed to nail that perfect sheen. The end result? A meticulous, harmonious marriage of southern rock & roll and Italian menswear heritage.