From their La Playa throws to their Turkish towels, Perf makes the kind of blankets that we’re reaching for year-round, whether we’re at home on the couch or huddled around the campfire. As these nights are getting progressively chillier, we’re all about Perf’s cozy wool blankets.



All of these blankets are hand-woven on in-home looms by artisans in Mexico, which provides fair-wage jobs for underserved communities. In addition, the good people behind the brand give back a portion of their profit to help build homes for families in need around the world. So really, we can’t tell what gives us more of a warm and fuzzy feeling — Perf’s commitment to such a great cause, or their super cozy blankets. Find out for yourself (or buy one to set under the tree) and hurry, time’s a-wastin’.



Click to learn more about Perf.